Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Bank Records Shady

The House GOP panel investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings with China has "many more" bank records to go through after finding a wire transfer worth $3 million from the Chinese Communist Party to a Hunter Biden associate who divvied up the money, said Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

"It sure looks unethical at the very least, and it is shady," Comer said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

"The law is very unclear. That's why at the end of our investigations, at the very least, we're going to have a legislative fix to this to make sure that this never happens again and that family members can't profit from our adversaries because ... it influences the president or influences high-level cabinet officials, and we can't have that.

"We can't have China coming in buying off our politicians in Washington, so this investigation is very important. And what we found is a direct link in one wire from China to essentially a pass-through account; then it was filtered to three different Biden family members, one of whom had never been mentioned before in any of these Biden family business schemes. And this is just the beginning. We have about 12 more accounts that we plan on obtaining and going through that financial information, because we have credible information that would lead us to believe that there are at least 12 more transactions from China and Russia that that are very suspicious," he added.

The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed 14 years' worth of Hunter Biden's bank records and flagged more than 150 suspicious activity reports (SARs) from both Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother, that included large amounts of money that were flagged for further review.

A Bank of America record shows an associate of Hunter Biden's received a $3 million wire from a Chinese energy company in March 2017.

"What we've been told from several Hunter Biden business associates was they said there was ways they were getting money to Joe Biden; there were ways they were paying for things for Joe Biden. That's a very serious accusation. And one of the ways they were sprinkling it through other family members, they were paying for living expenses on credit card bills and certain LLCs," said Comer.

"We get one bank account and, lo and behold, we find a new Biden family member that really has no business whatsoever receiving any money from China. They're going to have a hard time explaining this one. ... What did China get in return for what they were sending Hunter Biden? ... The money I've seen from this one transaction went into the Biden family back pocket. It didn't go into a business acquisition. It just looks like it's a payoff for something the Bidens did."

