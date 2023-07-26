Legal Experts to Newsmax: Judge Right to Reject Hunter Biden Plea Deal

Legal experts told Newsmax on Wednesday that Judge Maryellen Noreika was right to refuse to accept Hunter Biden's plea deal over charges that he failed to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018.

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on "John Bachman Now" that "both sides would like to make a deal, and so these negotiations may produce an agreement. But the American public represented by the judge has the right not to have a final deal validated by the judge until we know what the nature of the investigation was, how thorough it was, how extensive it was."

Dershowitz noted that "there's a real possibility this deal may collapse and I think it's probably a good thing that the deal not be finalized until we know more, until we hear from the whistleblowers, until we know everything about the case."

Joe DiGenova, chief counsel for the Senate Rules Committee, added, "You are watching amateur hour in Wilmington, Delaware. Not the federal judge, she's doing exactly what she should be doing, which is prying into the plea agreement," which he said "was never made public."

He continued, the judge is "asking whether or not the plea agreement, as written, prohibits future prosecution. Mr. Weiss [U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss] says, 'no,' the defense attorney says, 'yes it does,' so we don't have a deal."

DiGenova said, "Does it say he's immune from any and all other prosecutions or does it now? And … if it doesn't say that, why did Hunter Biden's lawyers say the investigation was over?"

He added that he's "never seen worse lawyering by high-paid lawyers in my life."

