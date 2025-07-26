Dallas Page to Newsmax: Hogan 'Put His Name on the Line for Me'

Hulk Hogan “put his name on the line for me” and that meant a lot, says former professional wrestler Diamond Dallas Page.

“And to have had the run that he had, you know, I don't think there's another performer except for maybe the Rock, maybe Dusty Rhodes, who had that kind of chemistry with the people, Stone Cold Steve Austin,” Page told Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Report.”

“I was the guy who came off the couch, you know, like at 35 years old …. They just laughed in my face. But he didn't. First one was Dusty Rhodes. The second one was Jake Roberts, Randy Savage, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and the Hulkster.

“They got behind me and they all cared,” he added.

“And if he saw someone put in the work and I will never forget the four-way dance, it was Hulk, Ric Flair, the Franchise, the Stinger and myself for the world title. And that's like our Oscars. And I ended up taking Flair in the middle with my diamond cutter. And when I walked through the locker room into the locker room, it was just Hulk. And he was sitting there with his knee braces down and, you know, just sweating profusely because we just got done doing a 20-minute match. And when I stepped in the door, he looked up at me and he goes, ‘this is the way it's supposed to be, that somebody like you who no one saw it in you. Everybody laughed at you. They screwed with you, but you just kept working. That you could be the world champion.’”

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died Thursday at 71 in Florida.

