Huckabee to Newsmax: Sen. Graham Right to Push for Biden Info

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is doing the right thing by pushing the Department of Justice for information on the Hunter Biden investigation after whistleblowers say requests for serious charges were denied because Americans deserve answers, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Thursday on Newsmax.

"It's not just that they want [answers], they deserve them," Huckabee, a two-time presidential candidate, said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They've got to have them because what's being alleged is that the sitting president of the United States was in on some very shady illegal bribery schemes that involved our adversaries, and that's not small.

"That's not just having some records next to your Corvette in the garage. This is a big deal."

Huckabee said he hopes the far left, as well as media outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post, "will take their hands from around their eyes and start looking at this and getting curious."

He added that it's important to recognize that "one of two things" has happened: "Either that the IRS's whistleblower is a full-blown liar or [Attorney General] Merrick Garland is a full-blown liar."

"You can't have it any other way," Huckabee said. "There is not a sort of a middle ground. ... Merrick Garland has explicitly said that he did not interfere, nor did the Justice Department interfere in the investigation.

"You've got a whistleblower who has credibility and has been with the agency for a long time, said he's really not a Democratic or Republican and he's voted both ways, but he couldn't stomach seeing this stuff happen. He says that they were interfered with, and they were told to back off. So that's why I'm saying somebody is lying and in a big way, and we have to know who it is."

Huckabee also praised the Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies.

"It's long overdue to recognize that you don't give certain people advantages because of their race, and you don't hold positions against them because of their race, and that's been a practice and Harvard and the University of North Carolina," Huckabee said. "They got slapped down for it.

"I think it's a great decision and great for people of all colors. Nobody wants to go to school with people thinking, 'Yeah, the only reason you got in is because somebody gave you a break.' No, the reason they got it is because they were stinking good and they deserved it, and everybody has a right to be thought of in that way."

