Amb. Huckabee to Newsmax: War May Be Iran's Only Language

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Newsmax Saturday that Iran should treat President Donald Trump as serious about both talks and force, warning that "It [war] may be the only way that Iran ever understands" how serious.

Asked about Trump meeting advisers on what the questioner framed as "the Iran problem" and weighing options, Huckabee said on "Saturday Report" that "I hope the Iranians take the president seriously," and added, "They need to listen to President Trump."

"I don't think they did last summer. And they live to regret it," and he pointed to what he called "Operation Midnight Hammer," saying Trump "sent in the B-2 bombers."

In that same exchange, Huckabee laid out what he said Trump wants, saying Iran should "give up nuclear aspirations," "stop enriching uranium," and "quit building up this just vast arsenal of ballistic missiles that are not defensive."

Huckabee also described what he called a diplomatic off-ramp, saying, "Do this, and we can maybe work out a deal, and we can bring peace," while adding that if Iran refuses, "everything is on the table."

Asked about Trump trying to get Iran to the negotiating table while holding force as a last resort, Huckabee said, "Absolutely," and added, "The president would love to see there be a peaceful resolution."

Huckabee pointed to regional military posture as part of the pressure, saying, "Look at how many military assets have been moved to the region, the most that have been put in one place since 2003," a buildup Reuters also described as echoing the scale of 2003-era conflict preparations.

"We can end this peacefully, or you can end up with something you don't want," he said.

"It's their moment. They only have a period of time to deal with it."

Huckabee said he did not know what comes next, telling viewers, "I don't know what the timetable is. I don't know what the president's going to do," however, "I trust the president and his instincts."

"It would be wonderful if this does not end up in a war that could be more intense than the one we were in last year," referring to the recent U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

In addition to the existing armada of warships in the region, Newsmax reported Friday that more than 60 U.S. attack aircraft arrived at a U.S. base in Jordan and that at least 68 cargo planes had arrived there in recent days.

Huckabee closed with a blunt warning about deterrence, saying, "But if it has to happen, it may be the only way that Iran ever understands," and adding, "It's got to stop saying death to America, as it's been doing for 47 years."

