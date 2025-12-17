Huckabee Christmas Special Airs 8 p.m. Friday

Experience Christmas in the Holy Land with Newsmax TV’s “Mike Huckabee’s Christmas in Israel.”

The half-hour special, hosted by Newsmax's John Bachman and featuring U.S. Ambassador to Israel and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, takes viewers to the very locations where the Christmas story unfolded more than 2,000 years ago.

Through biblical reflection, on-location storytelling, and cinematic visuals, the program retraces the journey of Mary and Joseph, explores the sights of Christ’s birth, and celebrates the hope and promise of Christmas as experienced in the Holy Land today.

“In every faith, there are pilgrimages that people long to make … for Jews and Christians, the pilgrimage is to Jerusalem,” Huckabee said, noting it’s the place for Christians — where Christianity was born.

Huckabee and Bachman travel throughout the Holy Land, visiting Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jerusalem, and more — to bring the Christmas story to life. The program captures both the historical reality and the eternal significance of the sacred sites.

Bachman walks viewers through the Gospel story step-by-step — visiting the Basilica of the Annunciation, the Church of the Nativity, and the roads Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem.

Huckabee, who has decades of experience in Israel and connecting Scripture and its history to modern-day Israel, provides his unique perspective and explains why Israel holds such deep meaning for Christians.

“To be here is to be able to experience the atmosphere of this place that God, for his own purposes chose, for the greatest works and acts of all of human history,” Huckabee said, noting that it’s never lost on him that the Holy Land is one of the most amazing places on the planet.

“And I never thought that a little kid from Hope, Arkansas, would walk the streets of Jerusalem on a regular basis. And now, as ambassador, to live in this city…” he added. “Because if you experience this city, I can’t envision not being touched and having a sense of the spiritual.”

The special also highlights how Christians in Israel continue to celebrate the season with music, light, and enduring faith, even amidst challenging times.

It delivers a reverent, Scripture-rich exploration of the Christmas story, reminding viewers that Christ’s birth — in a humble setting in Bethlehem — remains the greatest gift ever given.

“Christmas is the time where God said: ‘And there’s nothing you can do for me that I need, but I can do something for you that you need,’” Huckabee said. “That’s the magic of Christmas.”