Huckabee to Newsmax: 'Big Mistake' to Rush Biden Impeachment

House Republicans must not rush into impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, but continue to compile evidence, such as that heard from Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax.

"It needs to move forward very slowly and methodically," the Arkansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Tuesday," adding that it would be a "big mistake" to rush matters along.

"Go through the impeachment inquiry," he said he'd advise Republicans. "Get the facts. Lay them out, dribble them out one by one by one, keep it coming, and make it so that even the American press — which is completely in the tank for Joe Biden — and the Democrats can no longer ignore it."

And when there are "some responsible, ethical Democrats who are saying I can't defend this anymore," and the general public is on board, then "it becomes legit," said Huckabee.

If there is a "very hurried Republican effort," however, "it's going to be a disaster for the Republicans," said Huckabee. "Do the exact opposite of what the Democrats did" to former President Donald Trump, he added.

Meanwhile, Biden has continued to deny talking to his son Hunter about his business ventures, but Archer's testimony to members of the House Oversight Committee indicated that he was often in on calls involving his son's business contacts.

Huckabee also said he feels "sorry" for Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., who Monday acknowledged after Archer's testimony that Joe Biden took part in phone calls involving his son and foreign business partners. Goldman added that allegedly Joe Biden did not discuss financial matters.

"This is so obvious, and for Goldman to stand there and say, Oh, there's no connection, there's nothing to see here, let's move on, it's as ridiculous as Leslie Nielsen standing in the scene in 'Naked Gun' where an explosion is going on behind him and he's saying 'Move on; there's nothing to see here.' Yes, there is something to see and eventually, the press is going to have to pay attention."

He added that what is going on between the Bidens is "unprecedented."

"This is not about Hunter Biden, and I hope that the general public starts to understand," said Huckabee. "Most people don't care. Hunter Biden is a drug-addled mess. He is just that, and that's sad and I feel for him. But the issue is not Hunter.

"The issue is trading influence on his father's name and selling influence and his father getting a cut of it."

He also pointed out the repeated reference to "the big guy" getting 10% of the proceeds and bank records that showed millions of dollars not only going to Hunter Biden but to his father and his uncle as well.

"That's what makes this very important for people to take a look at," said Huckabee. "When some of those business partners are Communist China Party people, now we have a compromised president with one of our staunchest enemies."

