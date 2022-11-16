Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax: McCarthy 'Far From' Being Speaker

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, who has said he is challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Newsmax that the California congressman is "far from" the necessary votes to become House Speaker.

Speaking on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Biggs said, "Well, there's no two ways about it: Kevin is going to be establishment, but he is so far from getting the 218 [votes] that he needs. He didn't even get 200. He didn't get 190.

"He has a long way to go. And so, he's probably going to try to do something." Biggs added, "I'm not sure he'll ever get to 218 votes."

In that case, the representative from Arizona concluded that if "it's not going to be Biggs, it's not going to be McCarthy ... we're probably going to have to get a consensus candidate that fewer than three or four people oppose. Because that's how close this majority is going to be. It's going to be three or four votes."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!