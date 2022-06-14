×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | supreme court | justices | security | ralph norman

Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Week Too Long to Act to Protect Justices

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Tuesday, 14 June 2022 05:06 PM

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., decried on Newsmax it took too long for the House to pass legislation protecting Supreme Court justices.

Norman's comments came minutes after the House passed the legislation Tuesday. It now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for approval.

"The gunman who was going to kill [Supreme Court Justice] Brett Kavanaugh had guns, he had knives, he had backpacks, and had it not been for the U.S. Marshalls there, who knows what would have happened," Norman told Tuesday's "American Agenda."

Early Wednesday, two U.S. Marshalls identified a suspicious individual exiting a taxi wearing all black near Kavanaugh's Montgomery County home. The gunman, identified as Nicholas John Roske, called 911 on himself after reporting he was experiencing suicidal thoughts. He was later apprehended.

"To think we can wait a week is just unbelievable," Norman said. "You know, it's just the protections that Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, has. [Justice] Amy Coney Barrett has had her children threatened. This should be a no-brainer. And at least the Senate got it right.

"From what I understand, 23 House Democrats are still going to vote against it."

The House on Tuesday afternoon voted to pass the bill 396-27. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., spearheaded the bill, which passed the Senate unanimously over a month ago. Momentum for the bill comes in light of a Supreme Court draft opinion leak detailing an overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Norman said such a measure would be expedited if someone threatened Pelosi.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., decried on Newsmax it took too long for the House to pass legislation protecting Supreme Court justices.
house, supreme court, justices, security, ralph norman
298
2022-06-14
Tuesday, 14 June 2022 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved