Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Week Too Long to Act to Protect Justices

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., decried on Newsmax it took too long for the House to pass legislation protecting Supreme Court justices.

Norman's comments came minutes after the House passed the legislation Tuesday. It now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for approval.

"The gunman who was going to kill [Supreme Court Justice] Brett Kavanaugh had guns, he had knives, he had backpacks, and had it not been for the U.S. Marshalls there, who knows what would have happened," Norman told Tuesday's "American Agenda."

Early Wednesday, two U.S. Marshalls identified a suspicious individual exiting a taxi wearing all black near Kavanaugh's Montgomery County home. The gunman, identified as Nicholas John Roske, called 911 on himself after reporting he was experiencing suicidal thoughts. He was later apprehended.

"To think we can wait a week is just unbelievable," Norman said. "You know, it's just the protections that Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, has. [Justice] Amy Coney Barrett has had her children threatened. This should be a no-brainer. And at least the Senate got it right.

"From what I understand, 23 House Democrats are still going to vote against it."

The House on Tuesday afternoon voted to pass the bill 396-27. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., spearheaded the bill, which passed the Senate unanimously over a month ago. Momentum for the bill comes in light of a Supreme Court draft opinion leak detailing an overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Norman said such a measure would be expedited if someone threatened Pelosi.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!