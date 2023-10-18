×
Tags: house | speaker | race | debate

Rep. Alford to Newsmax: 'Therapy Sessions' a Boon in Speaker Race

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 06:58 PM EDT

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., said on Newsmax that one of the silver linings of the tumultuous race for the next House speaker is that it has spurred debate and the airing out of grievances among members of Congress.

Speaking to "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Wednesday, Alford began with prompting, "I am not going to get inside the head of [Rep.] Matt Gaetz [R-Fla.]."

The congressman's comments come after Gaetz opened a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, for reasons he cited at the time had to do with the California Republican not following through on concessions he made at the beginning of his term.

But speaking to the debacle's positives, Alford said: "We've been without a speaker now for over two weeks. I think one of the good things that has happened in our conference is that people are speaking freely — the more frustrated we get in these meetings.

"We're getting some ... like, therapy sessions in some of these conferences," Alford said. "That's what we need. There are a lot of personal grievances that happened well before I ever got here that need to be gone.

"We need to get over these personal grievances and get on with the business of the American people. It's not about us."

