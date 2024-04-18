Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Not Time for Leadership Change

It's not the time to make a leadership change in the House and removing the speaker now is "only a sideshow," says Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

"I wasn't happy with the FISA bill. I was deeply disturbed by what happened there. I didn't like the last appropriations bills, deeply disturbed there as well. And I don't like what we're doing as far as foreign aid. And we can talk about that a little bit more, but this is not the time to remove the speaker," Van Drew said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"I'm gonna tell you why, and I've spoken to [former] President [Donald] Trump about this. This is a time where we focus on one word: winning. We have to get a more robust and conservative majority in the House of Representatives. We have to win the United States Senate, and we have to win the presidency. If we do that, then we really can accomplish something.

"To remove the speaker now is only a sideshow. It will only create more problems. It will only show America that, supposedly, we can't lead. That's not what we want. We need to focus. This is the time this is the place to save our republic," he added.

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky have threatened to pull the trigger on a motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., amid outrage over his push for Ukraine aid without border language attached.

Van Drew said everyone needs to "bite their tongue" with the current speaker fiasco.

"We've got to focus on winning. And then when we do win in the next session, we can really look at what we want to do over a variety of issues: Who is the Senate majority leader going to be? Who is the speaker going to be? How are we going to best work with this president — our new president, President Trump — and get things done?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com