Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Americans Rejecting Biden's 'Failed' Agenda

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., says he does not spend a lot of time analyzing the words of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, or the quad-box comments coming from the various MSNBC talk shows.

So he did not realize the Biden administration has been busy walking back the rhetoric from the president's nationally televised address Thursday — amid a backdrop of ominous tones.

"I really don't listen much to the press secretary, because all she does is spew propaganda from Joe Biden, and the people who are running his administration," Donalds told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

"They're trying to deflect from the agendas of President Biden and the Senate Democrats," Donalds said, adding Democrats "have to be divisive because they think it helps them, but the polling already tells us the American people are rejecting it."

President Biden is flailing with poll numbers and high-profile speeches for two reasons, according to Donalds: First, Biden has "no idea" what his specific job entails, or what he is supposed to bring to the American people every day.

Then, Biden does not understand the concept of separation of powers. He is too busy conceiving executive-order measures — such as student-debt forgiveness — that would likely not pass through the House and Senate chambers, he said.

"You have a president who routinely ignores the rule of law, or just creates new powers whenever it suits his judgment," said Donalds, who oversees the Florida's 19th Congressional District, which covers a southwest swath of Florida. "And so you have to divide people, because your agenda has failed, and everybody knows that."

Donalds also believes the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago private residence served as a contrived distraction for the Biden administration.

At the same time, the left might not have been expecting the Trump legal team's victory, in terms of getting a "special master" to provide an independent review of the alleged classified materials that were seized from Trump's Florida home.

The left is "freaking out, and they're mad because they're not getting their way," said Donalds, who is up for reelection this November.

"An independent arbiter to look at things objectively? They don't want that," Donalds added. "They want their brand of justice — their way.

"There was no reason to raid Mar-a-Lago. [The FBI] could have just cooperated with Trump's lawyers on the documents.

"Instead, with the raid, [the left] wanted their political pound of flesh, they wanted their legal pound of flesh, and they wanted their media pound of flesh."

