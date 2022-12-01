Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: GOP's McCarthy Will Be Next House Speaker

Corey Lewandowski, a former senior adviser to then-President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, doesn't foresee any quirky scenarios of the House Republicans squandering the chance to tap a House speaker before the Republican-controlled Congress convenes in early January.

Lewandowski said the speaker-elect process will shake out in the coming days and weeks: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. remains the clear front-runner.

"I think Kevin [McCarthy] will be the next speaker of the House," Lewandowski told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. (who's challenging McCarthy for the speaker role) "and the other House Republican [voting holdouts] want to get certain concessions [before choosing a speaker], and I think Kevin's going to give them," said Lewandowski.

With McCarthy, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (on track to chair the House Judiciary Committee) primed to hold the three most powerful positions in the House, beginning in January, Lewandowski believes the foundation will be there to properly investigate President Joe Biden and other Democrat leaders.

"As conservatives, we're going to get to the bottom of a lot problems involving the Democrats over the last 2-4 years," said Lewandowski, while adding that McCarthy, as the presumed House speaker, would set the agenda for a new Republican Congress.

