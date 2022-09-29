Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Republicans Failed to Hold Big Tech Accountable Sooner

The House approved scaled-down legislation targeting the so-called monopolization efforts of Big Tech Thursday, a bill which essentially gives states greater power in antitrust cases.

However, shortly after the bill's passing, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" there were no guarantees of Republicans overwhelmingly supporting the measure, which passed by a 242-184 vote.

Among the reasons why a number of Republicans filed "no" votes, Buck explained that Big Tech had previously invested more than $40 million in ad campaigns, designed to "frighten various Republicans" about the consequences of supporting antitrust bills.

Also, the Colorado congressman said Big Tech "contributed significantly" to conservative groups, in terms of lobbying certain factions of Republicans to back off antitrust legislation.

"The truth is, we need more competition in the marketplace," Buck told Newsmax.

Similar to how Internet and TV consumers have access to various media outlets occupying the right, left and all places in between, Buck said the same open-market availability must be granted to those performing online searches.

As an example, Buck says Google controls 94% of online searches, which means that Google has the ability to shape what online consumers see — and don't see — from various media sources.

"We can't keep that [94% figure] going," said Buck. "We need to make sure that people have a choice."

Throughout Thursday's House discussions on the floor, some Republicans publicly stated their preference of waiting three months to vote for legislation targeting Big Tech — a reference to the GOP potentially claiming the House majority after the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8.

However, Buck says that rationale doesn't hold water with him — based on the current lot of Republicans' previous actions.

"It's been clear that [most of the] Republican leadership has been opposed to antitrust bills," said Buck, while alleging that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has supported just one of the past six antitrust bills brought to the House.

"The reality is: Republicans have not taken the lead on antitrust. It's [apparently] not part of our commitment to America," lamented Buck.

From Buck's perspective, Republicans have been investigating the practices of Big Tech for four years; and yet, very few bill proposals have become public.

"If the Republicans were sincere about an antitrust alternative, that bill would have been dropped" by now, said Buck, who's up for reelection in November.

Antitrust measures are "the only answer to creating more competition; it's the only solution" to defeating Big Tech's marketplace dominance.

