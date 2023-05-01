Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Biden Admin Blocked House Probe Into Joe

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax that the Biden administration tried to "block" the House Oversight Committee from obtaining suspicious activity reports from the Treasury Department — connected to the Biden family.

Burlison, who sits on the Oversight Committee, told "Prime News" that "we're kind of working backwards" through the documents — "and because that's the only way that we have to be able to do this."

"So we started with 150 suspicious activity reports that we knew that the department Treasury was holding onto. The Biden administration tried to block us from getting access to that. We had to threaten a subpoena in order to get it. And eventually, we got those."

"So, now [that] those reports [are] opened up, we'll be able to see what bank accounts are connected to those suspicious activity reports and then make requests from those banks for transactions ... The more that we keep looking, the more" criminal activity we find, Burlison added.

Two weeks ago, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that "nine" members of the Biden family were connected to influence peddling. Comer pointed out that one of the most alarming findings of the investigation was that members of the Biden family were avoiding paying taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!