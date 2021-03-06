Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: Voice Votes Need to Cease

The House voice voting process fails to put congress members "on record" and relies on the hearing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 80, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., lamented on Newsmax TV.

"The biggest surprise to me is many members in Congress don't actually work," Taylor Greene told Saturday night's "Sovereign Nation." "Many bills and many amendments that get passed get passed by a voice vote. They don't actually get voted in by roll call, meaning all 435 members don't vote on many of the bills."

Taylor Greene says Speaker Pelosi decides the tally with her hearing yay or nays.

"That is just something I find ridiculous," Taylor Greene told host Michelle Malkin, adding she is studying floor procedure to force more instances in which all 435 House members vote on bills and "go on record for where they stand."

Important: