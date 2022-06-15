Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden's Hoover-Trump Comparison for Job Creation 'Not True'

Apparently, President Joe Biden doesn't remember the United States being "forced" into an economic shutdown in March 2020, as a means of confronting a once-in-a-century viral pandemic.

At least that's the perspective of Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

Otherwise, how else to explain Biden's angry comments from a Tuesday speech, stating that former President Donald Trump was one of the two worst presidents for job creation in American history — alongside Herbert Hoover?

"It's completely not true," said Comer on Newsmax on Tuesday night, while guesting on the "Rob Schmitt Tonight" show.

"Under Donald Trump, we had the strongest economy in my lifetime," said the 49-year-old congressman, while adding that, "everybody in my state was [essentially at] full employment."

Comer's recollections of the Trump-era economic shutdown greatly differ from President Biden's.

Behind the scenes, Comer remembers how Dr. Anthony Fauci — who was advising Trump's White House at the time — tried to convince state governors and federal officials to shut down businesses and everyday life, in general.

At least for a while.

In essence, Fauci's counsel led to a "forced" means of halting the world's top-ranked economy and skyrocketing unemployment levels seemingly overnight.

"[President Trump] did not want to shut down the economy" in March 2020, recalled Comer to Newsmax. "And if that's what [Biden's] counting" when spinning a jobs report, that's wrong.

Comer countered: "Everyone will remember, under Donald Trump, we had the strongest economy. It was clicking on every cylinder. We had cut taxes. We cut regulations. We did all the things that Joe Biden needs to do now ... the economy was just rolling right along."

Fast forward to the present.

"And now we have Biden in office for [17] months, and the writing's on the wall," said Comer, the Trump-backed congressman who's running for reelection in Kentucky's 1st District this November.

"The economy's really bad now, and it's only going to get worse."

Comer's assessment of Trump's pre-COVID progress with jobs and the economy run similar to previous reporting from The Wall Street Journal:

"The unemployment rate fell from 4.7% shortly after Trump's election to 3.5% by the end of 2019, below Federal Reserve expectations of about 4.5%," wrote the Journal in October 2020, just a few weeks before that year's presidential election.

"During Trump's first three years in office, median household incomes grew, inequality diminished, and the poverty rate among Black people fell below 20% for the first time in post-World War II records."

Also, the unemployment rate among Black people "went under 6% for the first time in records going back to 1972."

