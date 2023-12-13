Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Biden Inquiry Should Have Been Easy

Passing President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry in the House was unnecessarily hard, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax.

When asked Wednesday by host Eric Bolling on "Eric Bolling The Balance" whether the inquiry was hard to start, Boebert responded, "Eric, this was not as easy as it should have been with everything we have produced from the Oversight Committee."

"This should have been a no-brainer ... It should not have been this difficult. When I go home, when I'm at the grocery store, when I'm at the gas station, any event that I go to, if I'm at my children's school, people are stopping me and asking me how such a corrupt man is still holding office — how no one has done anything to hold him accountable," Boebert continued.

She went on to add that Hunter Biden said the president had no "financial interest" in his son's business dealings.

According to NBC News, Hunter Biden said, "There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen."

As chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, R-Ky., has alleged repeatedly that Hunter served as the bagman in a quid pro quo and that through a complex network of "wire fraud, tax fraud," and "money laundering," he took assets from foreign agents and laundered them through family or business associates, upon which the president received a cut.

