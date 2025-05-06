Jeffrey Lord to Newsmax: Congressional GOP Not Checking Judiciary

Responding to a clip of Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., stating there was little stomach in the House to impeach judges defying President Donald Trump's agenda, American Spectator columnist Jeffrey Lord told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congressional Republicans were not utilizing their authority to the fullest extent.

"If they're going to start talking about impeachment and things like that, then do it. Don't put it out there and then not do it," Lord told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Earlier in the interview, Lord recalled that during his time working for President Ronald Reagan, Republicans weren't in the majority, but "they still had some considerable clout in the House. And yet they didn't use it, which frustrated President Reagan to no end. And I think just here we go again here with this."

In a Tuesday report from Fox News, Johnson said, "Impeachments are never off the table if it's merited. But in our system, we've had 15 federal judges impeached in the entire history of the country.

"I mean, there may be some that I feel merit that, but you’ve got to get the votes for it, right? And it's a very high burden."

