Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: GOP Could Lose House in 2024

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 04:27 PM EST

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday that House Republicans are in danger of losing control of the lower chamber in 2024.

House Republicans "have a very narrow majority," Tenney said on "American Agenda," [House speaker] Kevin McCarthy's last day was December 31st. We have a couple of other retirements coming and we could very well ... lose the majority, and that would be a disaster.

"So I just want to caution everyone. Let's hope that all those Republicans who have announced their retirement decide to stay to the end of the year after elections in November."

According to 270 to Win, 23 Democrats and 12 Republicans are slated to retire from the House in 2024. There are currently 220 Republicans and 213 Democrats in the House.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 04:27 PM
