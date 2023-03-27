Rep. Kelly Armstrong to Newsmax: Bragg Oversight 'Within' Congress' Authority

While Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has admonished three House GOP chairmen for an "incursion" into New York's "sovereignty," a GOP member of the House Oversight Committee tells Newsmax that Bragg is still on the hook for congressional oversight.

"So we want to know if they're talking to DOJ," Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., a member of the committee, told Monday's "Spicer & Co."

"Obviously, the Manhattan DA's office gets a lot of money from the federal government."

Among the answers the committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., want Bragg's answers to is, according to Armstrong, "how the genesis of this came up, particularly with the presidential candidates."

The case is "full within the view of Congress," Armstrong told host Sean Spicer.

Notably, the novel legal arguments reportedly being made by Bragg to the Manhattan grand jury raise questions about the political nature and motivation for them, when you consider former President Donald Trump is the chief 2024 political rival of President Joe Biden and the current incumbent.

"If Donald Trump wasn't the defendant, there's no DA alive that would bring this case," Armstrong told Spicer. "You have statutory statute of limitations problems. You have jurisdiction problems. You have felony problems. You have all of those things."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories: