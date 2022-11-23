Rep. Babin to Newsmax: I Support McCarthy as Speaker

Texas Republican Rep. Brian Babin indicated on Newsmax his support of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, for speaker.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on Wednesday, Babin, in qualifying his support, added that it's no time to splinter the GOP.

"We have a narrow majority. This is not the time to splinter the Republican Party," Babin said.

On Tuesday, McCarthy held a press conference calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' resignation. Babin and a few other Texas Republican congressmen also appeared alongside McCarthy.

"His actions have produced the greatest wave of illegal immigration in recorded history," McCarthy stated, according to the Houston Chronicle. "Our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas' dereliction of duty. This is why, today, I am calling on the secretary to resign. He cannot and must not remain in that position.

"If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin an impeachment inquiry."

During Babin's interview, the congressman also echoed McCarthy's sentiment in calling for Mayorkas' resignation.

"I think," Babin said of the U.S.-Mexico border managed under Mayorkas, that "it's a top issue for our national security and economy and everything else, public health, etc., and here he is talking about" impeachment proceedings for Mayorkas. "I support that and have been for many, many months."

