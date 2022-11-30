Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Must Halt Dems' 'Outrageous' Budget Plans

Dick Morris, a bestselling author, TV host, and former adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, said it's "outrageous" that outgoing leadership in the House chamber — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — is angling to control the budgetary items for the next fiscal year, despite only possessing power for another 30-plus days.

Even worse, Morris said, is that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., should be condemned for letting the Democrats get this far with next year's negotiations.

"It's absolutely outrageous. The people of this country voted for the Republicans to run the House of Representatives" in 2023, Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

Morris said it's "pathetic" that Republican leadership won't take a more definitive public stand in letting the Democrats know their days are numbered.

"[The Democrats] are trying to strip the Republicans" of essentially having real power "until the next year," added Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," referring to 2024.

Earlier this week, McConnell and McCarthy reportedly preferred an omnibus spending bill over a stopgap spending bill, or a continuing resolution that would freeze federal funding until next year.

As Newsmax reported Tuesday, McCarthy's stance appeared to "signal a call for a clean slate rather than trying to negotiate a huge spending deal with Democrats while holding only a slim House majority."

The "lame-duck" Democrats are "trying to use that last gasp ... to pass a budget," said Morris.

As such, Morris fears the Democrats' desire to pass a large-scale resolution "at the same funding levels" of last year might include monies for 87,000 additional Internal Revenue Service agents — which many of the House Republicans have publicly pledged to curtail.

"The Democrats are imposing their will" against Republican leadership "and ignoring the wishes of the American people," Morris said.

For non-election years, the federal government's fiscal year runs from the 12-month period of Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, according to USA.gov.

