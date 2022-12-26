Rep. Carter to Newsmax: 'Twitter Files' Reinforces Need for GOP Oversight

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., in a Newsmax interveiw, said he wasn't surprised about the revelations from the most recent batch of Twitter Files, where certain factions of the federal government apparently worked together with old Twitter management — long before Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social platform — to limit, suppress, or even censor messaging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had been identifying this for some time," Carter told Newsmax on Monday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Bob Sellers.

Carter said his House Energy and Commerce Committee had received reports of federal agencies and Twitter working together on silencing medical officials in the COVID-19-messaging battle.

However, around that time, House Democrats were reluctant to probing into the speculation.

"The new [Republican] Congress must have oversight" come January, said Carter. "The American people deserve consistency. They need to trust [what they see/read] on social media."

When pressed on the recent batch of Twitter Files, Carter lamented how the various federal agencies — such as the FBI and CIA — were wrong to censor conservative voices during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with doctors who were using science and research to support their own arguments.

"Whenever you have a situation like [that], where a government entity was working [closely] with private businesses ... you're going to have more scrutiny," said Carter, who predicts the various Republican-led House committees will be very aggressive with oversight hearings in 2023. "The people deserve truthfulness in their news."

Carter said the House judiciary, financial, and energy committees will all contribute to the oversight hearings next year, in terms of how certain government agencies and entities managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's unfair ... whether it's the right or the left [politically]" committing the alleged censorship, "this should not happen," explained Carter. "Americans should be able to trust the journalists — and right now, that's not happening."

Next year, the House Republicans "will be committed to having a government that's accountable," pledged Carter.

During the same Newsmax interview, Carter was asked about the recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

"This $1.7 trillion monstrosity was only nondiscretionary spending," said Carter, while adding the "massive" spending initiative doesn't cover Medicaid, Medicare, social security, or the U.S. government paying down its debt.

"The interest on our debt for next year will be the third-highest line on our budget," said Carter. "Think of all the good things we could be doing, if we weren't spending it all on our debt."

Carter then characterized the spending bill as "generational theft."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!