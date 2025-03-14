Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Dems Infighting Makes for 'Glorious Day'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., kiddingly told Newsmax on Friday that he deserves "combat pay" due to Democrats' infighting over whether or not to pass a continuing resolution that would avoid a government shutdown.

House Democrats, including former Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., were angered by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying he will vote for a Republican stopgap spending bill.

While appearing on "American Agenda," Marshall said he was enjoying the show put on by Democrats.

"This is a glorious day up here. One of my favorite days since I've been up here. You have Nancy Pelosi launching rockets from the crypts of the Capitol all the way across the Capitol landing over here in Chuck Schumer's lap," Marshall told co-hosts Katrina Szish and Bob Brooks.

"The Democrats have now formed a circular firing squad. They're on top of the Titanic. The Titanic is going down for the last time, so let's just stay out of the way. We'll stay here all weekend if they want to."

"Look, President Trump has found a way to identify not just 80/20 issues, but 90 to 10 issues, and the Democrats refuse to leave their woke agenda because that's who funds them. Those people that love that woke agenda, those are the ones that fund the Democrat Party right now. So yes, they're in disarray. I deserve combat pay up here with all these bombs coming across the Capitol."

Marshall was asked how Senate Republicans would respond if Schumer goes back on his word and opposes the funding bill to bring on a shutdown.

"Well, one thing, we're going to stay here all weekend and do more and more of [Trump's] nominations," said Marshall, who went on to explain what a shutdown might mean. "But can you imagine President Trump — with maybe a little consultation from Elon Musk — saying, 'What's an essential, what's a nonessential worker?' and letting President Trump figure that out? And then they're going to come back here with DOGE and say, 'Well, look, you guys said this one was essential. This one wasn't.' So it does empower the president."

"But most importantly, it gives us just another day, another weekend to talk what disarray the Democrats are in right now. And maybe we'll start talking about a Pelosi shutdown. It's just great to see them fighting with each other. And again, just give them all the rope they want."

