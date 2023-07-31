Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: DOJ's Move 'Admission of Guilt'

The Justice Department's request that a prison date be given to whistleblower Devon Archer is "an admission of guilt" concerning allegations the Bidens used influence peddling in foreign business dealings, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday morning.

Tenney appeared on "Wake Up America" the same day Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, was scheduled to testify behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee. Archer allegedly will tie then-Vice President Joe Biden to Hunter Biden's influence peddling with foreign business associates.

Committee Chair James Comer on Sunday accused federal prosecutors of witness intimidation and obstruction after requesting that a prison date be set for Archer, who was found guilty of unrelated defraud charges.

"Not only witness intimidation, this is obstruction of justice in an official congressional hearing. So, this to me is an admission of guilt," Tenney told host Rob Finnerty.

"They [Biden administration officials] know that the breadcrumbs that we are having to uncover, because, by the way, they are not giving us anything, if we had a special counsel, and a real special counsel, all this would have led right down the trail to Joe Biden and we’re getting way too close.

"This is a raw nerve that was hit. They realize Devon Archer’s going to get out there and he’s going to make that link, we assume, that link to Joe Biden."

Tenney said that while the House probe concerns Hunter Biden’s business dealings, Joe Biden remains the key figure.

"Without a Joe Biden in positions of power, without the influence peddling of Joe Biden, there would never be a Hunter Biden on the [Ukrainian energy company] Burisma board making $83,000 a month with no skills," Tenney said. "There wouldn’t be a Hunter Biden allegedly creating these paintings that are selling for half a million dollars when he’s not an artist."

Tenney said Joe Biden's lifestyle is evidence that he has earned a lot more money through the years that just his senatorial and vice presidential salaries.

"Everything is about funneling money to Joe Biden because, honestly, either on a senator’s pay or even the vice presidential pay, even with a wife with a decent amount of pay who’s a doctor of education, you don’t live in multimillion dollar homes … you don’t live the lifestyle Joe Biden does," Tenney said.

The congresswoman was asked to comment on Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., telling MSNBC "let's let the truth out" about Joe and Hunter Biden

"It's in plain sight that Hunter Biden is a criminal. The question is now how do we link Joe Biden, which I think is where it all started," said Tenney, who then compared the Biden probe to what Democrats have done to former President Donald Trump.

"There is literally a witch hunt, this is selective prosecution and they’re looking for a crime with [former President] Donald Trump. It isn’t in plain sight. They're trying to dredge it up potentially to what could be a violation or even a misdemeanor, turn it into a felony because ... this is how they're going to try to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the president of the United States."

