RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Release of Hostages Is Trump 'Priority'

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump is working hard to fulfill a campaign promise.

"Yeah, the president has made it very clear that getting American hostages back home is a priority," Whatley told "American Agenda."

Whatley added that it's a good feeling when Americans are released by their captors and allowed to return home."[Edan Alexander] is the 26th hostage, American hostage, that's been released since [Trump] became the president, that he could bring home."

Whatley said it's a different world with Trump in the White House. "And look, the world is going to be a safer place for America when we are a strong country. Donald Trump is bringing that strength to the world."

Having the right team, said Whatley, is key to a solid negotiating position and foreign relations policy.

"Yeah, really, this is peace through strength. And this is what happens when you have a team in place that includes folks like [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio and [special envoy] Steve Witkoff and others that are out there right now having those negotiations."

Whatley contends that the more Trump gets done, the easier the next issue becomes. "And people understand that we're very serious right now. Donald Trump is going to bring those hostages home," Whatley said.

