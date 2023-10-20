Pam Bondi to Newsmax: No Hamas Hostages If Trump in WH

The U.S. has not been more forthcoming with information related to the American hostage situation in Gaza because Donald Trump is not in office, said former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Had Donald Trump been president, first of all, none of this would have been happening right now," Bondi said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"Hopefully, [the Biden administration] knows things they are not telling us. That's all we can pray for, for these hostages, to get them out and to get them out safely."

Hamas took about 200 people hostage during the deadly rampage its forces carried out from the Gaza Strip on communities and military bases in southern Israel, part of the bloodiest attack on the country since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Hamas has said 50 more captives are held by other armed groups in the coastal Palestinian enclave. It said more than 20 hostages have been killed by Israeli airstrikes but has not given any further details.

Bondi said Americans should be concerned about the "wide open" U.S. border.

"We don't know what terrorists are coming into our country right now, so that's terrifying as well. But we've got to focus on these hostages. And we still have great men and women in our military who are going to protect us, and I know do everything they can to get them home," she said.

Trump, she added, by now "would have already revoked student visas. What about all these students around our country who are saying they support Hamas, and they're in our country not by right but by privilege?

"They need to be taken out of our country. We need to do a complete travel ban on all of these people because they're not supporting our hostages if they're saying they're supporting Hamas."

