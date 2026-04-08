Homer Hickam to Newsmax: Artemis II Crew 'Absolutely Lovable'

Retired NASA astronaut training manager Homer Hickam told Newsmax on Wednesday that while Artemis II will deliver major scientific and engineering gains, its lasting legacy will be the astronauts themselves.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Hickam said the mission's personable crew has already captured the attention — and affection — of people around the world.

Reflecting on the flight, which included a seven-hour lunar flyby offering unprecedented views, he said the emotional experience for the astronauts must be profound.

Hickam then pivoted to what he said matters most to the public.

"When I started writing my novels and memoirs, what I discovered is what people are really interested in is other people," he said. "And that's what we're seeing with this crew."

Hickam said the Artemis II astronauts have connected with audiences in a way that goes beyond the mission.

"This crew has really captured the hearts of the world," he said. "They're absolutely lovable."

Drawing on his experience training astronauts, Hickam noted that earlier crews, while highly capable, did not always show that same level of personality during missions.

"Now, when I used to train astronauts, they were great people and I got to know them very, very well, and they all had great personalities," he said. "But that did not always come out when we saw them in flight."

By contrast, Hickam said Artemis II stands out.

"This crew is absolutely exceptional in that regard, and I think that's what's going to be remembered about this flight," he said.

While acknowledging the mission's technical successes, Hickam said those achievements will not resonate most with the public.

"We're going to get good science, great engineering. We know that the Orion capsule works. We found out a little bit more about the moon," he said. "But what people are really going to remember about this flight is this wonderful, beautiful crew."

Hickam also pointed to the mission's broader cultural and inspirational impact, especially among younger audiences.

"It's really amazing how this crew has come across to the world being so personable and loving," he said. "Obviously they have gelled together as a family."

Hickam highlighted Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch's connection to Space Camp, noting she attended five times as a child.

"One of the cool things — I'm on the board that oversees space camp here in Huntsville, Alabama — Christina went to Space Camp five times," he said.

That kind of story, Hickam said, combined with the crew's authenticity, is already sparking new interest in space exploration.

"I think that's going to bring a lot more kids wanting to go to space camp," he said. "And that's going to be lovely."

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