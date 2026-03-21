Holt to Newsmax: Trump Oil Sanctions Aim to Avert Crisis

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt warned Saturday that President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Iranian oil shipments comes amid a widening global crisis that could soon extend beyond energy markets into food supply chains.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Report," Holt said the administration is prioritizing the immediate need to stabilize oil flows and reopen key maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, as prices surge.

"You got to get the oil flowing and we’ve got to get the straits open — that’s job number one," Holt said.

The Trump administration said it would lift sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil, provided it was already at sea as of Friday.

The move was an attempt to help lower skyrocketing energy prices by allowing freer sale of oil that Iran has let pass through the strait.

It also extends a financial lifeline to the Iranian government that Trump is targeting.

Holt argued the stakes go far beyond fuel costs, cautioning that disruptions in energy markets are already spilling into agricultural production worldwide.

He pointed to fertilizer shortages as an early warning sign of a looming food crisis.

"It’s not just an oil crisis. It’s going to be a food crisis very soon," Holt said.

"We’re in planting season in the Third World, and sulfur and urea are key ingredients to that."

Holt noted that Australia’s largest fertilizer plant recently reported it would be offline for two months, further tightening global supply.

The combination of reduced fertilizer output and constrained shipping lanes, he said, is creating what he described as a "critical storm brewing in food."

Against that backdrop, Holt emphasized the urgency of restoring maritime access in the Middle East.

"The straits have to be opened immediately," he said, framing the issue as central to both energy security and global food stability.

At the same time, Holt expressed skepticism about any long-term accommodation with Iran’s leadership, suggesting the current move to ease sanctions is likely tactical rather than strategic.

"Can’t leave the regime in Iran in place. They’ll just be revenge-minded for generations," Holt said.

Holt also drew a distinction between U.S. policy objectives and internal dynamics within Iran, saying the question of political change ultimately rests with the Iranian people.

"The Iranian people want their freedom. Well, that’s on them," he added.

Still, Holt indicated he believes the administration’s immediate focus is on securing critical objectives, stabilizing oil markets, and ensuring safe passage through vital waterways, before recalibrating U.S. military posture in the region.

"I can see the president looking to secure up these objectives," Holt said, "and then we’re going to start pulling force."

The White House has not publicly detailed how long the sanctions relief will remain in place.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com