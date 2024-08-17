Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Hamas Cornered in Disarray

Hamas is cornered in disarray without a lot of their leaders and "it's great chaos in their ranks," said retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blane Holt.

"My understanding from the folks that I'm talking to is they're down to two brigades, roughly 2,000 people, but they're cornered in disarray without a lot of their leaders," Holt told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" after an Israel airstrike in Gaza killed at least 18 people.

"So it's not just the sheer numbers. It's great chaos in their ranks, no one can produce or find [Hamas] leader Yahya Sinwar. So it's doubtful whether or not he's got positive command and control over his forces.

"So I think what's happening amidst all of this cacophony of peace talks and cease-fire talks, without the belligerence at the table — which is a little weird — the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] is doing a very professional job," he said.

Saturday's airstrike hit a house and adjacent warehouse sheltering displaced people at the entrance to the town of Zawaida, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where casualties were taken.

The Israeli military, which rarely comments on individual strikes, said it struck "terrorist infrastructure" in central Gaza where rockets had been fired toward Israel in recent weeks. It said it was continuing attacks on militants in central Gaza.

Hezbollah, though, is not "letting up at all," said Holt.

"Meanwhile, Hezbollah — 55 rockets last night, burning forests on the northern Israel border, making things very dangerous. And, you know, a lot of people wounded last night in those rocket attacks.

"So Hezbollah not letting up at all. And we expect something from Iran anytime," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

