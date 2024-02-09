Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Comments Throw Israel 'Under the Bus'

President Biden's comments toward Israel throw the Jewish state "under the bus," retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday, equating that to the abandonment of Afghanistan.

"I think it's just so unfortunate that we have this optic of completely throwing our ally under the bus," Holt told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," referencing recent events. "But didn't our allies and partners learn this as Kabul just slipped from our hands, and we watched so many people lose their lives and be trapped in perpetude imprisonment."

President Joe Biden said Thursday that "the conduct of the response in Gaza" has been "over the top," in remarks widely understood and reported as a fierce critique of Israel. However, it was initially unclear if they were directed at Jerusalem or at Hamas, The Times of Israel reported.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sought to clarify Biden's stance Friday.

"He's been clear that the U.S. wants to see the Hamas terror organization defeated," she said. "That is a shared goal that we have with Israel.

"At the same time, the president has also been very clear that they must do so by ensuring that their operations are targeted and conducted in a way that they are protecting innocent civilians."

Holt, the former deputy U.S. representative to NATO, warned of the potential consequences of such comments.

"And here we are, throwing Israel under the bus, and what that does is it puts Israel into a corner, and then what?" he continued. "What the Israelis have to say is, If the United States is not going to be with us, we're going to have to be even more aggressive because we know we're alone and no one's coming."

Concerns over Israel's security were echoed in Holt's comments regarding recent developments.

"And so what did they do? Not just in Rafah, but in Syria: Damascus got hammered today with airstrikes and Hezbollah, and that border up there is lighting up, and that's because we are not showing any deterrence or standing by our ally," he concluded.

