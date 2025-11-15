John Schneider to Newsmax: Hollywood Doesn't Have Clout Anymore

Hollywood is still acting like it “has any sort of clout,” but “they really don’t,” says actor and country music singer John Schneider.

“The industry has been taken over by independent filmmakers. Hollywood is saying that they're outsourcing, you know, we're going to move to other places so we can cut down on production,” Schneider told Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Agenda.

“They're not doing anything. Netflix doesn't make any movies. Other people make movies that Netflix picks up. So, the whole notion that Hollywood is the be-all and end-all, and they can help your career or end it has really been a myth for quite some time.

“They just don't know it. They don't realize it, or they do, and they're not letting us know,” he added.

Hollywood has always been political and most in the industry lean left, though this has not always been the case.

Studios now, though, are being cautious about certain topics following Trump’s inauguration, including diverse characters and storylines.

Schneider said “people now who might not have dared to go the independent route are going the independent route because our president was someone who went the independent route when he built an ice rink in Manhattan, when he built a skyscraper in Manhattan.

“This is someone who not only walks the walk and talks the talk, but he has done it for decades.”

The world is also taking notice of Trump, Schneider told Newsmax.

“The world, who are a free-thinking people, are thankful that there is a free-thinking man who is in charge of the greatest country in the world.

“And now, once again, thank you, the most powerful country in the world. Not because it is, but because he is. And they see that. That's why I say, do you remember I did ‘Smallville?’ I raised the boy that would become Superman. I know Superman when I see him, and that's him right there with the red tie [Trump].”

Schneider played an important role in the DC Universe as Jonathan Kent on the Superman prequel "Smallville" for five seasons.

