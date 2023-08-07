Actors to Newsmax: No End in Sight for Strike

The strike by Hollywood's actors and writers is not likely to end any time soon due to wide gaps between the sides, actors Dean Cain and Antonio Sabato Jr. told Newsmax on Monday.

Their comments on "John Bachman Now" came after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) meeting with Hollywood studio negotiators on Friday did not make any progress after talks lasted for only one hour.

Hollywood's actors and writers are both on strike together for the first time in 63 years, which has shut down, with limited exceptions, all U.S. movie and television productions.

The demands of WGA and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have centered on lower pay in the streaming era, and the threat posed to their careers by artificial intelligence.

Cain said "I don't see any headway at this point in time," so the strike is unlikely to end any time soon. He stressed that there are legitimate concerns, because "the streaming world has changed how business is done, and something has to be done about that."

Sabato Jr., who is also a producer, agreed that the strike is likely to go on for a very long time. He said he is especially concerned for the financial situation of television and movie crews that operate behind the scenes and have families to support.

He also pointed out that, with the nation's economy is such a bad state, the public is not particularly concerned about what happens to actors and writers.

Cain emphasized that it is a "tough sell" to expect the public to care enough about the strike to make an outcry that could make a difference in ending the strike.

He emphasized that people are struggling to pay their bills, with inflation through the roof, so the concern about striking writers and actors is very low down on people's priority list.

