Gidley to Newsmax: Trump Understands 'What He Needs To Do' About Iran

Former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump knows what he needs to do about Iran.



Gidley told "The Chris Salcedo Show" there won’t be any guesswork involved. "Donald Trump understands what he needs to do, how much he needs to be involved," said Gidley. "But I want to make it clear, the dichotomy a lot of people are trying to paint here is wrong. It's not a surgical strike versus all-out war for 20 years."

He said Trump already knows what his options are when it comes to potentially joining Israel in attacks against Iran. "Trump knows if he needs to get involved, he will and he'll do it the right way. If he doesn't, he won't." Gidley said Trump’s first thought is America. "He wants to protect our assets, our friends and allies around the world, but he wants to protect the American interests first."

The former press secretary referenced the new waiting period Trump has set up before deciding what direction to go, if any, to help Israel eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that Trump would refrain from action for two weeks to leave room for the potential of Iran returning to negotiations over the nuclear program.

"That's what this whole thing is about," Gidley emphasized. "And so while the arguments on our side may be about MAGA this, MAGA that, a vast majority, 83% of Republicans, want to make sure Iran doesn't get a nuclear weapon, something Donald Trump ran on and won on, as did the members of the House and the Senate."

Gidley added the overriding thought on the part of many in America. "But they also don't want a long, protracted war." He said President Trump has said repeatedly he would not involve the U.S. in that kind of situation.

Israel has been launching strikes against Iran’s nuclear program sites and top military leaders for a week and claimed some level of success. Iran has countered with missile strikes of its own, and also claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on Israel. Both countries have targeted military and civilian sites. Israel opened the conflict after previous negotiations with Iran to stop its nuclear weapons program came to a standstill.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com