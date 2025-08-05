Fmr WH Aide to Newsmax: Texas GOP Exerts Power to Right Wrongs

Former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Newsmax on Tuesday that Texas Republicans are doing exactly what they're supposed to do when they have the power and leverage — right the wrongs of the past.

While acknowledging that Texas could be setting off a "gerrymandering arms race," Gidley said redistricting efforts so soon after the last Census were necessary given the major changes in population in the state.

"But it's been Democrats historically that have done this now for quite some time," Gidley said on "Finnerty."

"Talking about California, talking about Illinois, they do this all the time. What this is really about is Republicans, finally, when they have the levers of power and influence, are using them the way they are supposed to use them to right the wrongs of the past."

Texas GOP Chair Abraham George told host Rob Finnerty that redistricting was necessary to address an influx of 2.5 million new residents to Texas since the 2020 Census.

"This is not just about politics. We really have an issue of representation," George said.

And that, Gidley said, means that Republicans are right to address it now.

"The fact is, if you have the power to do something like this and you're trying to correct a problem — and as the chairman just pointed out, you had an influx of millions of people fleeing these horrible blue states — you're going to have to make some changes. They're doing the right thing," Gidley said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com