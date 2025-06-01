Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: Steel Deal Fulfills Another Trump Promise

President Donald Trump's announcement of a $14 million deal between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, along with 50% tariffs on steel imports, is "huge" as it is the fulfillment of another campaign promise, former deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Only in Washington, D.C., would it be kind of unique for someone to run on an issue, win on an issue, and then implement the very policy that got them elected in the first place," Gidley told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Trump wants to remake the American economy to improve the lives of all Americans, not just for today and for tomorrow, but for generations to come."

Other countries have been taking advantage of the United States for too long, and Trump "fixed a lot of this in his first term," but former President Joe Biden "wrecked everything for four years," said Gidley.

"Now we're going back to the America First policies that were so popular for the American people, so this type of deal is something that shows the want and desire to continue to keep the American manufacturer top of mind," said Gidley.

However, it's going to be "very difficult" for Trump to push his agenda through, considering the "muddying of the separation of powers where some unelected, rogue liberal activist judge tries to make law from the bench and do something antithetical to what the duly elected president was elected to do," said Gidley.

Trump has already been hit by such "lawfare," but now, "it's grotesque" the way the courts are acting, said Gidley.

"Congress is now aware of this, too," he said. "They're trying ot defund a lot of these courts and things like that, and President Trump and his legal team are fighting these things as well… I think he's going to win out in the end."

