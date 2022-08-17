Gidley to Newsmax: Cheney Failed to Represent Wyoming Values

Hogan Gidley, former President Donald Trump's deputy press secretary, told Newsmax that Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney lost her primary Tuesday because she didn't take her job representing Wyoming seriously.

Cheney "was someone who was mocked and derided when she was high up in the Republican ranks, working with Donald Trump. Her own father left office with a lower approval rating than did Donald Trump," Gidley said during a Wednesday appearance on "Prime News."

"She's been on the wrong side of issues like trade. She's stood up for globalism. Obviously, kind of an avowed warmonger," he continued, adding that Cheney's campaign was tone-deaf and unserious.

Gidley further predicted that Cheney's political career could take the route of running against Trump in 2024 as a third-party candidate, calling it an "outside-looking-in effort" to siphon votes from the former president.

"There's no doubt that there will be people who claim they're on the right but really never were ... who will give her money and try to prop up that campaign," he emphasized. "Think Lincoln Project circa 2020. That's the kind of campaign she would probably run."

The onetime deputy White House spokesman also said, "The time of the self-loathing Republican, the lovable loser Republican is completely over.

"Donald Trump taught us you can fight back. You can stand up for what you believe in. You don't have to buy into the mainstream media's narrative. Tell them no more," Gidley said.

"You have more and more candidates stepping up and saying it's the America First policies that will get us back to the record-setting success we saw in record-setting time. Where we had a reasonable southern border policy. We had low taxes. We had a great economy. We had low inflation. We had safer streets. We don't have that now."

