Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: GOP Wins a Reaction to Biden Proposals

The Repubilcans wins Tuesday came because of reaction to the policy proposals coming from the Biden administration, Rep. Ashley Hinson said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"It's no wonder to me that the voters have decided to make changes both in the governors' races [and] local races, and we're hoping as well with the congressional races," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," while drawing attention to controversial administration proposals including plans to pay $450,000 to immigrants' families separated at the border.

"This is the only policy proposal we've seen come out of them," said Hinson. "[There is] nothing to fix the actual crisis at the border, but instead they want to use this taxpayer money to pay these families, a total of up to $1 million, I might add, for each family."

Further, the Biden administration is looking at spending billions of dollars on priorities that "Americans don't want or need," said Hinson.

"Meanwhile, we have all of these growing crises across the country with inflation, the situations overseas, and then obviously this border crisis," she added.

And unlike many other proposals from the Biden administration, Hinson said she does think the proposal to pay immigrants' families has a "real possibility of coming to fruition."

"They're looking to do this as part of settlements to these families because of lawsuits, and I think the most dangerous part of this proposal is the precedent that it would set," she said. "It opens doors long-term for these payments. What a slap in the face to people who have waited in line and come here the right way with their families ... what a boneheaded idea and what a terrible precedent."

The plan also shows how much the Biden administration wants open borders, said Hinson.

"They want to put Americans last clearly, and I think that's very clear with these proposals that they keep talking about," she said. "They want to invade your bank accounts. They want more government from cradle to grave. The list goes on and on, and this is just the latest in a line of boneheaded proposals coming out of the Biden administration."

The border surge is also a safety and security issue for the United States, said Hinson.

"You look at the people who are apprehended at the border who are trying to cross illegally," she said. "You've got sex offenders, MS-13 gang members, drug runners, drug cartels, not to mention the human smuggling element."

The administration has "selectively chosen" not to enforce U.S. laws, and is offering proposals to pay people who have broken the law by entering the country illegally, said Hinson.

"We'll continue to fight these proposals tooth and nail because ultimately this is just another crisis by the Biden administration and another complete void and failure of leadership and a slap in the face to the American people," she concluded.

