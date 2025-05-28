Steve Hilton to Newsmax: 'Change Candidate' Is Next Calif. Governor

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told Newsmax on Wednesday that the candidate who will win the governor's office next year will be the "change candidate."

Hilton said on "The Chris Salcedo Show" that this is why many Republicans want Democrat Kamala Harris to enter the race.

"And so the way I always make this argument is the candidate who's going to win in 2026 for governor is going to be the change candidate," he said.

Hilton predicted that if Harris is the Democratic Party nominee, she will lose.

"And there is literally no one you can possibly think of who's in the realm of potential candidates right now for California governor who is less representative of change than Kamala Harris," he said. "She's been knocking around California politics for two decades without a single achievement."

Hilton is a former senior adviser to the British prime minister who became a U.S. citizen in 2021. He said Harris is not representative of what most California residents want in a leader.

"And so I think it will be absolutely amazing for me if I get the opportunity to take it to her and to make the argument. What are you talking about?" he said. "You want another four years after 15 years of one-party rule to keep pushing forward with your failed policies. She's a disaster."

Hilton said Harris could be a gift to conservative voters in California, "and so I think she's the best we could hope for. I'm not sure she's going to run, but if she does, it will be something I relish."

