State Rep. Hickland to Newsmax: Dems Want Only to Obstruct Justice

Texas state Rep. Hillary Hickland, R-Belton, told Newsmax on Saturday that Democrats in her state do "not want to fight for justice, but to obstruct it."

In an effort to prevent the Republican-led state Legislature from redrawing congressional maps, dozens of Democrat lawmakers left Texas earlier this month to prevent a vote on the measure.

"I served on the redistricting committee. And in the hearings we had members of Congress come and testify — Democrats — and openly say they plan to impeach President [Donald] Trump, to defy his agenda, to obstruct it," Hickman said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

"And that seems to be the point of what the Democrats are doing right now in the state is not to fight for justice, but to obstruct it. We're over that. We're sick of that. And we're ready to get stuff done that real Americans and real Texans can feel in their day-to-day life.

"We're going to keep showing up. We are going to pass those maps. It is inevitable," she continued.

"The Democrats will have to come back. We have instilled fines that we've reduced their office budgets, which might seem like nothing, but it's thousands of dollars. And every day it's mounting."

On Friday, Texas Republicans began a second special session to approve new congressional maps sought by Trump.

The first special session ended without approving new maps, thwarted by Democrats who staged a nearly two-week walkout that meant not enough lawmakers were present to pass any legislation. Gov. Greg Abbott then called a second session that started without the necessary quorum to conduct business.

Absent lawmakers have said they will return to Austin once California Democrats take more formal steps on their own redistricting plan.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

