Texas Rep. Hickland to Newsmax: Absent Dems 'Breaking Oath of Office'

Texas Rep. Hillary Hickland called out state Democrat legislators for leaving the state to block passage of GOP redistricting legislation Sunday on Newsmax, accusing them of violating their sworn duties and saying they are an affront to Texans.

"They are breaking the oath of office that we all took, the promise to show up and to serve," the Texas Republican said Sunday on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "It's not very Texan to run from a fight, and Texans don't appreciate it."

There have been 18 issues at stake for this session of the legislature, and with Democrats blocking a quorum from attending, "we can't move on any of those," Hickland said.

"The Texans that I hear every day, they care about property tax relief and of course, flood relief for those whose lives have been turned upside down," she added.

Republican leaders in Texas, backed by President Donald Trump, said the redistricting legislation is necessary to reflect population shifts, but critics say it is aimed at boosting GOP representation.

Hickland said she does not believe Democrats will return to vote on other measures while skipping the redistricting bill, but she insisted the redistricting map will be approved.

"Texans deserve representation that reflects their values, and they'll have it," she said, adding that Democrats are "not fighting for democracy," as they claim. "They're just delaying it and obstructing it, which apparently is the Democrat playbook."

Meanwhile, the impasse has put legislation that includes disaster recovery for flood victims and tax relief measures on hold, said Hickland.

She stressed that Texans expect their elected officials to face political disputes head-on rather than leaving the state to block votes.

