Texas State Rep. to Newsmax: 'Battle' Passing New Congressional Maps

Thursday, 21 August 2025 02:44 PM EDT

It was a "battle" passing a Republican-favored congressional map Wednesday evening — one that could flip five districts red — but "we were prepared," Texas state Rep. Hillary Hickland said to Newsmax.

"Thankfully, Republicans were unified," Hickland told "National Report."

"Most of the discussions from the left surrounded on race and focused on President [Donald] Trump. But what we saw in Texas was a hard right turn toward President Trump's policies, border security, economy. So it wasn't a surprise. We knew it was inevitable."

"And now we have this big, beautiful map that will shift the representation in Washington, D.C.," she added.

Republicans want to make it easier for the GOP to hold on to its slim U.S. House majority in the 2026 midterm elections, so that Democrats have little ability to thwart Trump's agenda. Trump directed Texas and other conservative-controlled states to put forth rare mid-decade redistricting plans, as Republicans anticipate a difficult midterm election.

In response, California's Legislature is poised to approve new maps adding more Democrat-friendly seats later this week, in a move former President Barack Obama has applauded.

Of the five new redrawn Texas districts, "four are now majority Hispanic," said Hickland.

"So of course, we'll see challenges in the courts. But we have followed the law. We have been within the constitutionality of this effort. So we're ready for a fight. It won't be the first time. It's their last-ditch effort. But ultimately, we will prevail."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Thursday, 21 August 2025 02:44 PM
