Rep. Hunt to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton 'Just Won't Go Away'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just "won't go away," Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"This is the exact same person who deleted 33,000 emails, destroyed evidence with a hammer, and, by the way, she was never the president of the United States," Hunt said Wednesday during his appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"She actually, literally belongs in prison right now. She's accusing President Trump of things that she did, things that were actually far worse," he said, "but what we are seeing right now is a clear persecution of somebody who is a political opponent. That's what this whole thing is about."

"President Trump is probably the most investigated American in the history of America," Hunt continued. "And yet, they continue to find nothing. And they know that [President] Joe Biden's numbers are so bad, [Vice President] Kamala Harris' numbers are worse, that the only way they can win is to cheat their way out of it, and I think the American people are going to see right through this."

Clinton on Monday described the GOP as "more of a cult than a political party at this point" because they are sticking with former President Donald Trump despite his indictment on 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Clinton relied on a private email system for the sake of convenience during her time as the Barack Obama administration's top diplomat. That decision came back to haunt her when, in 2015, the intelligence agencies' internal watchdog alerted the FBI to the presence of potentially hundreds of emails containing classified information.

FBI investigators would ultimately conclude that Clinton sent and received emails containing classified information on that unclassified system, including information classified at the top-secret level.

Of the roughly 30,000 emails turned over by Clinton's representatives, the FBI has said, 110 emails in 52 email chains were found to have classified information, including some at the top-secret level.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!