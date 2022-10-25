Dick Morris to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton Viral Rant a Prelude to '24 WH Run

Dick Morris, a best-selling author, TV host, and adviser to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, has a simple explanation for Hillary Clinton's seemingly out-of-the-blue rant about the Republicans, or "right-wing extremists literally" having a plan to "steal" the 2024 presidential election.

From Morris's perspective, Hillary Clinton will pursue the Democrat Party nomination two years from now — regardless of President Joe Biden's final determination of his own plans.

"By Hillary getting out here and saying this, it means she's running for president," Morris told Newsmax on Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

The only hurdle left to clear regarding 2024: Morris believes Clinton's camp must wait out the upcoming midterm elections (Nov. 8), before making any public pronouncements.

"If Democrats [and by extension, Biden] lose massively in the midterms, then Hillary would jump in," says Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

Regarding Morris's latest book, he's been foretelling the Clinton-camp strategy of painting Hillary as the moderate option among Democrat voters — or someone with more centrist appeal than President Biden.

As such, Morris says it only makes sense that Clinton would come out against 2024 Republicans so quickly — since they have always been her true focus.

"Good for her, I've been saying the same thing for five months" in the book, added Morris, while sporting a large grin.

Morris says that Clinton's rant also serves as a narrative warning shot against the Supreme Court hearing a pending case — Moore v. Harper — which involves a "strict" interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, regarding the various state Legislatures potentially determining future election results.

The conservative judges on the Supreme Court have agreed to hear the Moore v. Harper case, says Morris. And that could have many Democrats lashing out publicly, since the GOP-controlled state Legislatures would most likely invoke stricter enforcement standards for voting in America.

If Moore vs. Harper goes the Republicans' way, "it will solve the problem" of curbing future voter/election fraud and "force states to listen to their Legislatures," adds Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax.

