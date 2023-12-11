Lara Trump to Newsmax: I'm Up for Trump vs. Hillary Rd. 2

Talking about an article from Sunday regarding 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton's re-emergence as a player in the 2024 election, wife of Eric Trump, Lara Trump, told Newsmax that if there's a repeat of 2016, she's here for it.

Trump appeared Monday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," highlighting that Clinton may be stepping in to boost President Joe Biden's waning poll numbers.

But while the NBC News report made no mention of Clinton stepping in as a candidate, Lara joked that there could be something more at play.

"Let's be honest, we all know that if they even kind of gave Hillary, like a half a wink, like you could get in here, she would go for it.

"I mean, this is a woman who has been waiting her entire life to get back in there, and I gotta say, I think a Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton Round 2; I'm here for it. I'm ready for it. If they want to throw her in the ring as well, I would be available."

The NBC News article mentioned that Clinton held a fundraiser for Biden that raised "just shy of $1 million" for his re-election campaign. The article also cites an op-ed from Clinton, once called a neocon in The Atlantic, where she calls for the extermination of the terrorist group Hamas.

The article goes on to deliver lines such as "Biden and Clinton have not always been close ... but the president is thirsty for allies right now."

