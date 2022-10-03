Dick Morris to Newsmax: Hillary to Run as Centrist in 2024

Dick Morris, who was an adviser to former President Bill Clinton, predicted to Newsmax on Monday that Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2024 as a centrist.

Morris appeared on "American Agenda" and discusssed the next presidential election.

"What's going to happen here is very much what happened in '92," he told Newsmax. "And I know this because I wrote the strategy in '92 for Bill Clinton, which was: The Democrats lost with [Walter] Mondale in '84 and [Michael] Dukakis in '88, and they're smarting from those defeats, and you, Bill, needed to go to them and say, 'I'll reform welfare as we know it, and I'll balance the budget. Vote for me, and move to the center with me and we can win.' And they did.

"And now Hillary is going to say the same thing. She's gonna say, You lost the House; you lost the Senate because you were too leftist; follow me and I'll move you back to the center.'"

Morris predicts 2024 will shape up to be a rematch of the 2016 election, with Clinton running against former President Donald Trump.

