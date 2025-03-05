Monsignor Hilary Franco to Newsmax: Ash Wednesday Is About Showing Our Faith

Monsignor Hilary Franco, the advisor for the mission to the Holy See, told Newsmax on Wednesday he was proud to celebrate Ash Wednesday.

"It's a kind of a sign of our faith as we go on in the world of today," Franco told "National Report." "The sign of the cross on our forehead might give us the possibility of showing the world that we still have some kind of a going beyond. That's what we need. And we are reminded of the meaning of this time of Lent."

Franco said this time of year is a penance as we prepare for Easter and celebrating the resurrection.

"I feel that it's important for us to understand the real meaning of that cross," Franco said. "It means that I am … sharing whatever we have received from God. I feel that whatever we are today, it's kind of a result of the kind of gifts that God has given us. I think we should share whatever we have received from God. My mom told me when I was born that I was naked, you know, I had nothing on. Which means that whatever I have today, it's something that has to do with whatever I have received from God. So I should share whatever I have received from God."

The monsignor said Pope Francis, who has been batting double pneumonia, is doing better.

"I feel that Pope Francis might really conquer this kind of a difficult moment in his life," Franco said.

