Staff Sgt. Hickey to Newsmax: In Ukraine to Share Faith

Hundreds of American veterans are helping Ukraine fight its war against Russia, but Staff Sgt. Christian Hickey, a Green Beret and National Guardsman, is in the country to share his faith, a move he says didn't sit well with the U.S. government, Newsmax's Chuck Holton reported.

"I'm not here representing the United States military, I'm not here representing my command, I'm not here representing the National Guard. I'm representing as an ambassador of Jesus Christ, and that's exactly what I'm doing here as a missionary in Ukraine," Hickey told Holton during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"I took a huge leap of faith and I know God had called me here. And so, when I started discussing with my chain of command it was revealed to me that they did not have the authority to tell me no. I thought it was off the table. And so, I said, 'OK, well God is calling me there, I'm going to go.'"

Hickey said Ukrainian troops don't have medics, so he stepped in to help with tactical combat casualty care, one of his specialties.

"Seven months ago, they were bakes, they were bus drives, they were lawyers. Just giving them these skills to be able to stabilize their brothers, to help them get to a higher level of care, that's mostly what I like to deal with," he said.

"They are absolute heroes. I don't think people understand what Ukrainian soldiers are actually going through. Absolutely it's the most terrifying and scariest thing I've ever dealt with on the front line, when you cannot see in front of you, and then you have a Russian drone above you who just has freedom of movement, direct their fire right on top of you."

Hickey said he thinks Ukrainian soldiers can win the war, "especially if we give them the (tools) they need at the tactical level."

