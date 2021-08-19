Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Immediate, Real-Time Hearings Needed on Afghanistan

The House Oversight Committee will have several questions going forward on the takeover of Afghanistan, including whether the United States will continue to provide financial support for it now that it is under the Taliban's control, Rep. Jody Hice, a committee member, told Newsmax Thursday.

"There's obviously a lot of money that has gone towards Afghanistan," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "America's Agenda." "I don't have an exact figure of that but it's an enormous amount of money."

There are also further questions concerning the status of the embassy in Kabul, said Hice.

"Is our embassy secure?" he said. "If not, has it been breached? Is the sensitive information in the embassy safe and secured or has it been destroyed or has it been captured by the Taliban? We have tons of questions and thus far we have zero answers. "

Hice also responded to President Joe Biden's comments to ABC News's George Stephanopoulos that he does not know how the end of U.S. troops in Afghanistan could have ended up in chaos.

"The fact that he does not know how this happened with so much chaos, that he's clueless, that is inept leadership," said Hice. "Now we have tens of thousands of Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan, at risk of their lives."

But still, the Biden administration "has not even been capable of securing our own southern border," said Hice. "They're not even been able to protect Americans in our own homeland," but the United States must have faith in a "dismal" administration United States must have confidence that the administration can people on foreign soil in Afghanistan, but "this administration is dismal," he congressman said.

However, the Biden administration has been devastating as to the United States' role overseas, said Hice.

"For the president at this time to have no plan and to have no comprehension as to how this has been such a disaster, and a catastrophe has been beyond my capacity to comprehend that he has made such a statement," said Hice.

Meanwhile, numerous weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban, including Black Hawk helicopters, aircraft, weapons, and vehicles.

"It's unbelievable and this is precisely why we need real-time oversight hearings," said Hice. "We need to hold the Biden administration accountable right now. We don't need hearings months down the road. We need hearings; we need briefings; we need subpoenas."

